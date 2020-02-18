Rag'n'Bone Man has teased his new album is ''very different to his last record''.

The 'Giant' hitmaker revealed he's been inspired by rock stars, including The Beatles, Beach Boys and Sam Fender on his follow-up to his 2017 debut LP 'Human'.

Speaking to Clara Amfo on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards at London's The O2 arena on Tuesday night (18.02.20), he said: [It's] sounding good. It's very different to the last record. I was influenced by Sam Fender coming out with a bit more of a rock n roll style.

''I really love bands and going back to my love of The Beatles and Beach Boys.

''I wanted to explore new avenues and sounds. As Beyonce says, 'The songs are key.'''

The singer/songwriter is up for British Single for 'Giant' with Calvin Harris and said he'd love to team up with the Scottish DJ again, but admitted it's hard to track him down.

He said: ''I'd like to. He's an elusive character.''

If the 'Skin' singer picks up the accolade tonight, it will be his third BRITs win, having previously scooped the Critics' Choice and British Breakthrough Artist prizes in 2017.

Meanwhile, last April Rag 'n Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - revealed he was back in the studio with his old rap group The Rum Committee.

The British star reunited with his old bandmate Gi3mo - who formed the outfit - to cook up some songs, which could potentially turn into a follow-up to their 2016 album 'Summer Broken'.

He said: ''I'm working on some new stuff with the Rum Committee guys.

''We just did a new tune the other day and it seems like we're going to be making some more stuff so hopefully there might be another Rum Committee album coming at some point.''