Calvin Harris and The 1975 were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (20.02.19), as they took home two gongs each.
The 35-year-old DJ and producer won his first ever BRIT at the glitzy ceremony at London's O2 Arena when he was named Producer of the Year, and followed the win up just moments later when his track 'One Kiss' featuring Dua Lipa was named the British Single of the Year.
'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers The 1975 - made up of Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann - were also big winners on the night, scooping up the night's biggest award for Album of the Year for their hit record 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships', whilst also taking home the gong for British Band, after having previously won it in 2017.
And after their British Band win, frontman Matty Healy gave an empowering speech in which he read out words written by his friend, which detailed ''male misogyny'' in the music industry.
He said: ''I just want everyone to listen to me for one sec. Just a couple of sentence that a friend of ours said, and I just thought that we should all really really think about it.
''She said: In music, male misogynistic acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists. Whilst women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don't understand art.
''Thank you very much.''
Elsewhere in the evening, George Ezra bagged his first ever BRIT Award when he won the prize for British Male Solo Artist, whilst former Critic's Choice winner Jorja Smith took home the gong for British Female Solo Artist.
Ed Sheeran was awarded the Global Success award for the second year running, whilst Little Mix were honoured with British Artist Video of the Year for their hit single 'Woman Like Me'.
The Outstanding Contribution gong went to Pink, and Tom Walker was awarded the prize for British Breakthrough, whilst this year's Critic's Choice was Sam Fender.
The full list of 2019 BRIT Award winners:
British Male Solo Artist
George Ezra
British Female Solo Artist
Jorja Smith
British Group
The 1975
British Breakthrough
Tom Walker
Critic's Choice
Sam Fender
International Group
The Carters
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Global Success
Ed Sheeran
British Artist Video of the Year
Little Mix - 'Woman Like Me'
British Producer of the Year
Calvin Harris
British Single
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
British Album of the Year
The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'
Outstanding Contribution
Pink
