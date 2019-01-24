Calvin Harris will team up with his collaborators Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man to perform at the BRIT Awards on February 20.
Calvin Harris will perform at the BRIT Awards alongside Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man.
The 35-year-old singer and record producer will take to the stage with his recent collaborators at the star-studded ceremony at London's The O2 on February 20.
A message on the BRITs' official Twitter account read: ''CONFIRMED: @CalvinHarris, @DUALIPA, @RagNBoneManUK and @samsmith ALL performing at The #BRITs 2019!! (sic)''
Another tweet revealed they will ''perform together'' at the ceremony, but it's not yet known what they will sing.
Calvin collaborated with Sam on 'Promises', did 'Giant' with Rag 'n' Bone Man, and 'One Kiss' with Dua Lipa, but he could even wow the crowd with one of his other big hits, which includes top tunes such as 'Acceptable in the 80s' and 'The Girls'.
Dua clearly appears to be excited about the upcoming spectacle.
She tweeted: ''Hittin' that @BRITs stage for anotha year this time with a few friends and its gonna be MASSIVE! (sic)''
Calvin wrote: ''Major''
But Sam showed a bit more enthusiasm, tweeting: ''@BRITs 2019!! so excited to perform 'Promises' with @CalvinHarris x (sic)''
This comes after it was confirmed Little Mix will also be performing on the night.
On the official BRITs Twitter account, the band - made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - shared a video in which they read out some of the names of fans who have tweeted them supportive messages.
In the post, Leigh-Anne, 27, asks: ''Girls, have you seen this? ... All these tweets to the BRITs, oh my god there's loads ... and loads on Instagram too.''
After namedropping numerous supporters, Perrie says: ''Guys do you think we should just tell them?''
After being urged by Jesy, the 'Woman Like Me' singers all announce: ''We're performing at the BRITs 2019.''
British Album of the Year nominees George Ezra and Jorja Smith have also been confirmed as performers at the bash.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...