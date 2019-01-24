Calvin Harris will perform at the BRIT Awards alongside Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

The 35-year-old singer and record producer will take to the stage with his recent collaborators at the star-studded ceremony at London's The O2 on February 20.

A message on the BRITs' official Twitter account read: ''CONFIRMED: @CalvinHarris, @DUALIPA, @RagNBoneManUK and @samsmith ALL performing at The #BRITs 2019!! (sic)''

Another tweet revealed they will ''perform together'' at the ceremony, but it's not yet known what they will sing.

Calvin collaborated with Sam on 'Promises', did 'Giant' with Rag 'n' Bone Man, and 'One Kiss' with Dua Lipa, but he could even wow the crowd with one of his other big hits, which includes top tunes such as 'Acceptable in the 80s' and 'The Girls'.

Dua clearly appears to be excited about the upcoming spectacle.

She tweeted: ''Hittin' that @BRITs stage for anotha year this time with a few friends and its gonna be MASSIVE! (sic)''

Calvin wrote: ''Major''

But Sam showed a bit more enthusiasm, tweeting: ''@BRITs 2019!! so excited to perform 'Promises' with @CalvinHarris x (sic)''

This comes after it was confirmed Little Mix will also be performing on the night.

On the official BRITs Twitter account, the band - made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - shared a video in which they read out some of the names of fans who have tweeted them supportive messages.

In the post, Leigh-Anne, 27, asks: ''Girls, have you seen this? ... All these tweets to the BRITs, oh my god there's loads ... and loads on Instagram too.''

After namedropping numerous supporters, Perrie says: ''Guys do you think we should just tell them?''

After being urged by Jesy, the 'Woman Like Me' singers all announce: ''We're performing at the BRITs 2019.''

British Album of the Year nominees George Ezra and Jorja Smith have also been confirmed as performers at the bash.