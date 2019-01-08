Calvin Harris is set to release the single 'Giant' with Rag'n'Bone Man on January 11.

The chart-topping Scottish DJ - who had two number ones with 'Promises' featuring Sam Smith and 'Checklist' with Normani and WizKid in 2018 - took to his social media profiles to tease the new track with the 'Human' hitmaker on Monday (07.01.19).

Alongside a link to pre-save the song, he wrote: ''CALVIN HARRIS // RAG N BONE MAN coming Friday!!! Presave here: (sic)''

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - retweeted Calvin's post and added the staring-eyes emoji.

The 'Outside' producer also shared a clip of the soulful number on Instagram, which sees Rory belt out: ''I understood loneliness/ Before I knew what it was/ Saw the feels on the table/ For the you lonely cries loved/ I would be nothing.''

'Giant' will follow last year's 'I Found You' with Benny Blanco for Calvin.

Whilst Rag'n'Bone Man's last release was the single 'Photographs' with rapper Professor Green.

Meanwhile, Calvin recently slammed the current EDM scene as being full of ''sad slow songs''.

The 34-year-old star insisted he has no plans to return to his Electronic Dance Music roots, because he believes the current records in the genre are dreary and nothing like the upbeat music he used to make.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if he would ever go back to the scene, the 'One Kiss' hitmaker said: ''EDM has been sad, slow songs for years now. Doesn't have anything in common with the music I love to make. 2010-2014 edm was more house influenced to me. Anyway now I'm out the bubble and making big records with amazing singers that sound like house music to me... (sic)''

The 'Summer' musician also revealed that he has no plans to release a full-length house music album anytime soon, and isn't planning to return to the live-band format of his early career.

When one fan asked if he's would perform live music again, and if he was influenced by LCD Soundsystem, he said: ''No way I'm 34 now

''Yes basically was trying to be like LCD and Mylo ended up worse than both but I improved with time (sic)''

And asked if there's a full-length album on the way, he said: ''I'd say it's unlikely, I have a very short attention span nowadays.''