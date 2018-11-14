Calvin Harris has slammed the current EDM scene as being full of ''sad slow songs'', as he says he has no plans to return to the genre.
The 34-year-old DJ has insisted that he has no plans to return to his Electronic Dance Music (EDM) roots, because he believes the current records in the genre are dreary and nothing like the upbeat music he used to make.
Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if he would ever go back to the EDM scene, the 'One Kiss' hitmaker said: EDM has been sad, slow songs for years now. Doesn't have anything in common with the music I love to make. 2010-2014 edm was more house influenced to me. Anyway now I'm out the bubble and making big records with amazing singers that sound like house music to me... (sic)''
The 'Summer' musician also revealed that he has no plans to release a full-length house music album anytime soon, and isn't planning to return to the live-band format of his early career.
When one fan asked if he's would perform live music again, and if he was influenced by LCD Soundsystem, he said: ''No way I'm 34 now
''Yes basically was trying to be like LCD and Mylo ended up worse than both but I improved with time (sic)''
And asked if there's a full-length album on the way, he said: ''I'd say it's unlikely, I have a very short attention span nowadays.''
Meanwhile, the ''Blame'' hitmaker has been slowing things down in order to focus on his safety, after he was involved in a crash earlier this year.
The DJ and his girlfriend Aarika Wolf were injured after he accidentally hit another car in Beverly Hills on Sunday, May 6.
He tweeted after the incident: ''I promised myself I'd never do anything worthy of appearing in TMZ ever again but sadly this was out of my control thankfully everyone is ok.''
