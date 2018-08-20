Calvin Harris is set to sing on Benny Blanco's next album.

The 'My Way' hitmaker - who hasn't sang on a track since his 2016 release - is primarily known for his credentials as a producer, but he's set to show off his vocal skills on the musician's upcoming record.

Benny was speaking on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 when he let slip that Calvin would be singing on the collaboration, adding: ''I got him singing again.''

Harris has become famous for his production work with the likes of Rihanna and Dua Lipa, but it has been quite some time since he last decided to lend his voice to a tune.

Benny said: ''He's back, baby!''

Opening up on 'My Way' when it was released, the Scottish DJ revealed it was 'Happy' star Pharrell Williams who convinced him to get back behind the microphone.

He explained at the time: ''There's a lot of DJ producers, and I look at myself and I think, 'What do I have to offer that they don't? What can I do that they can't?' Because you know, we all pretty much do the same thing.''

The exciting revelation comes after it was announced Calvin was releasing a new track called 'Promises' with Sam Smith, which was unveiled on Friday (17.08.18).

Alongside a picture of the faded pink artwork, which features a lone tree in the middle of sprawling field, the 'One Kiss' hitmaker tweeted: ''CALVIN HARRIS // SAM SMITH // very excited about this one !!! @samsmithworld coming Friday (sic)''

And the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker retweeted the post, adding: ''Surprise!!!! I'm so excited for you all to hear this song. CALVIN HARRIS // SAM SMITH // PROMISES - Coming on Friday. Pre save at http://presave.it/promises @CalvinHarris (sic)''

Tune in to The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, Sundays from 4pm.