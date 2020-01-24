Calvin Harris has returned to his ''early rave'' roots with his new songs released under the alias Love Regenerator.

The Scottish DJ has dropped a two-track EP, titled 'Love Regenerator 1', which features 90s' breakbeat banger 'Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)' and techno tune 'CP-1' (Chicago Pile-1), which is named after the world's first artificial nuclear reactor.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker has described his new tracks as a ''1991 time capsule''.

He said in a statement: ''I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago, before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces.

''Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me.

''The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up.

''In fact, I've done everything I can to make them sound like they've come from a 1991 time capsule.

''Every synth and sound used is from that time period.''

Calvin teased fans about his new project when he changed his Twitter name to Love Regenerator, and his alias also has its own Spotify profile.

The new tunes act as the first music from the Grammy-winner since his 2019 collaboration with Rag'n'Bone Man, 'Giant'.

Meanwhile, Calvin admitted previously that he thinks his stage name is ''horrible''.

The 36-year-old star's real name is Adam Wiles, and whilst he didn't mind his fans calling him Calvin at the start of his career, he admitted he hates the moniker because it doesn't feel like people are talking to the real him.

He said: ''No one calls me Calvin. It's horrible and it's not my name. At the start of my career [when] people were meeting me for the first time, I let it slide. It was sort of a nickname.''

As the 'Acceptable in the 80's' hitmaker got more popular, he grew less fond of his stage name, and now refuses to let anyone call him Calvin, because he believes his on stage persona is an ''alter ego''.

He added: ''I was like, 'I'm sorry this is ridiculous. You're speaking to my alter ego.' Since that day I've been like, 'I don't care if you think it's a nickname or anything, it's not my name.'''