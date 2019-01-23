Calvin Harris thinks his stage name is ''horrible''.

The 35-year-old DJ's real name is Adam Wiles, and whilst he didn't mind his fans calling him Calvin at the start of his career, he now says he hates the stage name because it doesn't feel like people are talking to the real him.

He said: ''No one calls me Calvin. It's horrible and it's not my name. At the start of my career [when] people were meeting me for the first time, I let it slide. It was sort of a nickname.''

As the 'One Kiss' hitmaker got more popular, he grew less fond of his stage name, and now refuses to let anyone call him Calvin, because he believes his on stage persona is an ''alter ego''.

Speaking to Scottish radio station Clyde 1, he added: ''I was like, 'I'm sorry this is ridiculous. You're speaking to my alter ego.' Since that day I've been like, 'I don't care if you think it's a nickname or anything, it's not my name.'''

Calvin's decision to ban his stage name comes as one of the many changes he's made to his life in recent years, including quitting drinking back in 2014.

The 'Promises' musician revealed last month that his decision to put down the bottle came after he was living on a diet of ''two bottles of Jack Daniels a night'', accompanied by several pastry treats from UK bakery chain Greggs.

When one fan on Twitter said they miss seeing Calvin singing on stage, the he responded: ''The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son (sic)''