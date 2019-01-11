Calvin Harris is not afraid to give people feedback if he thinks their music sucks.

The Scottish DJ says he likes having other people point out something they don't like in his own work and will always be ''honest'' if he's not a fan of a beat or lyric, no matter how brutal he may come across.

Speaking to Tom & Daisy on KISS Breakfast, he confessed: ''I like giving people feedback. ''Usually I like people telling me if I've got something that's bad.

''I want you to tell me that, right?

''So I would expect other people to be the same. ''So if they send me something and I think it's bad, I'm going to say look, 'I'll be honest with you, I don't think this is very good.'''

The 34-year-old star also admitted that he doesn't care if his hit song 'One Kiss' with Dua Lipa isn't the recipient of any awards at the 2019 BRIT Awards, because he already knows for a ''fact'' that it's the ''biggest record of the year''.

He said: '''One Kiss' was the biggest record of the year.

''I just work in facts guys, I just work in facts. Don't get me wrong if someone's going to give me an award, I will accept that.

''I will say thank you very much. But as far as just cold hard facts go, I already have the biggest record, give it to someone else.''

And the 'Outside' producer - who recently teamed up with Rag'n' Bone Man on the single 'Giant' - says he is tipping George Ezra to sweep the board at the ceremony at London's The O2 arena on February 20.

Asked who he'd like to see do well, he said: ''George Ezra is having an amazing year. I want Ezra to win Best Male and I want Ezra to win Best Album. Let's just say Ezra for everything.''

Calvin loves attending the BRITS because it gives him the chance to visit the UK, after relocating to Hollywood Hills, so he will definitely be attending the iconic bash next month.

He said: ''Yeah, yeah, I always go back for the BRITs, I love going back for the BRITs. It's just another excuse to go back to the UK because I really like going back to the UK. I'm going back for it 100%.''

