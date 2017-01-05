Calvin Harris is growing his beard for the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The 'My Way' hitmaker has admitted he looked ''washed up'' after splitting from Taylor Swift in May last year and didn't shave because he was too busy working on the ''best music of his life''.

And now he has vowed to grow it back in a month in time for the prestigious awards ceremony, which takes place at London's The O2 on February 22.

Taking to his Twitter, the Scottish hunk wrote: ''I trimmed my mustache I was looking washed up...while making the best music of my life...didn't correlate. Gonna grow it back for the Brits (sic)''

The 32-year-old DJ's post has sparked speculation that the 'Outside' hitmaker is to perform at the star-studded bash next month or has been nominated for a prize although, the shortlist haven't been announced yet.

The full nominations will be announced at the BRIT Awards with MasterCard's launch, which will be aired live on ITV on January 14 in a primetime.

Performers include Critics' Choice winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, Olly Murs, Craig David, Christine and the Queens and Calum Scott.

And someone hoping to pick up a nomination is 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker Olly, who has always dreamt of picking up a gong at the ceremony.

He recently said: ''I'd love to win a BRIT Award. That would be an amazing achievement and it's what I work towards every year. I'll keep working hard and one day hopefully I will win one.''