Calvin Harris' Las Vegas residency has been extended to 2020.

The 'Slide' hitmaker will be performing at Sin City's OMNIA club for a further two years, after his contract was prolonged by the Hakkasan Group, who own a host of nightlife hotspots including Hakkasan and Wet Republic.

The British EDM star - who released star-studded funk record 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' last June - will kick off his next run on March 9, which comes just over four years since his debut residency performance in 2013.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Calvin wrote: ''Extended my residency until 2020! Fridays at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas. My first show of 2018 is March 9 for their three year anniversary. #CalvinFridays

Tickets: http://calvinharrisvegas.com (sic)''

Nick McCabe, CEO of Hakkasan Group, said: ''We are pleased to extend our partnership with Calvin as he has become an integral part of our artist roster since his debut in 2013.

''To have an artist of his calibre performing regularly in our venues, allows us to continue our mission of creating extraordinary experiences and providing our guests access to the world's greatest talent.''

Calvin was named the world's highest-paid DJ for a fifth year in a row last year, mainly thanks to his residency - and festival performances - raking in an estimated $48.5 million between June 2016 and June 2017.