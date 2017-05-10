Calvin Harris' new album features a collaboration with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's rival Katy Perry.

The Scottish hunk's new record called 'Funk Wave Bounces Vol 1' will also feature songs with the likes of Ariana Grande, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and Frank Ocean.

Sharing a preview of one of the tracks with a video of the ocean and the star-studded cast flashing up on screen, Calvin wrote on Instagram: ''ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 (sic)''

However, it is his song with the 32-year-old pop beauty that is already the most prolific, as the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker famously fell out with the 'Shake It Off' singer - who Calvin dated for 15 months until June last year - in 2012, after she claimed Katy pinched three of her backing dancers from her 'Red' tour.

However, despite their disagreements and after Taylor allegedly wrote her 2015 song 'Bad Blood' about Katy, the 'Bon Appetite' singer has said she won't be addressing her feud on her own record.

She said recently: ''I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that.''

Calvin - whose last record was 2014's 'Motion' - recently dropped the single 'Heatstroke', which has Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Young Thug on it.

He also shared the credits for the song, which has been co-written by himself, Jefferey Williams and Brittany Hazzard, who co-wrote Rihanna's hit 'Needed Me'.

The 33-year-old EMD superstar's close pal DJ Alesso, 25, recently said Calvin has gone ''funk'' on his new tunes.

Alesso - whose real name is Alessandro Lindblad - said: ''Calvin knows we need fresh stuff.

''I saw him a couple of weeks ago in LA. He played some of his new songs they were amazing. He's not letting anyone put him in the corner.''