Calvin Harris and Louis Tomlinson have a secret WhatsApp soccer group.

DJ Calvin, 35, regularly puts together five-a-side games with his celebrity pals in Ibiza and Los Angeles and One Direction singer Louis, 27, is among the regular players.

DJs David Whelan and Mike Di Scala, who perform as duo CamelPhat told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We play footy with Calvin, we played five aside with him in LA. He's decent you know. He's a long guy but he can manoeuvre.''

David added: ''Me and him were just two awesome footballers together. It was 0-0 for about 45 minutes and then Mike in goal gave up.

''Steve Aoki plays. Louis from One Direction is on there too. Louis is really good. He's decent. We first played with him in LA actually. There are loads of DJs who have residencies here on the group as well.''

The pair - who have a summer residency at Ibiza super club Hï Ibiza - also revealed that the games take place every Wednesday but Calvin keeps the location secret until the last minute.

They explained: ''Calvin plays every Wednesday. He has started to bring five-a-side games to Ibiza now. I don't know where the pitch is but we are all on a WhatsApp group, at the last minute he drops the location.''

The pair also joked that Paris Hilton, who previously had a DJ residency in Ibiza, could join in the next match.

They said: ''She may come down with a pair of shin pads and footy socks. You never know, stranger things have happened.''