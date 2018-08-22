Calvin Harris and Cheryl Tweedy have not spoken since they worked on the 2012 track 'Call My Name' together.

Calvin admitted the pair did not forge a close working relationship during their collaboration and they were not even in the studio together at the same time.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 show, Calvin said: ''I didn't stay in touch.

''We didn't... you know what, I think we met once in our lives.

''I wasn't there when she did the vocal, it was one of them. I don't work like that anymore as it's miserable man.

''But I mean... the song was good.''

Calvin, 34, - whose former girlfriend Rita Ora collaborated with Cheryl's ex Liam Payne on 'For You' last year - also admitted he is not sure if he wants to work with Cheryl again, or if she would want to record with him.

When asked if he would work with Cheryl, 35, again, Calvin said: ''I don't know.

''I would have to see if she likes me as I have honestly only met her for about a second.''

And reaching out via social media also doesn't seem to be an option.

He said: ''I already follow her. I did her song. Well, she never DM'd me so she might not want a song.''

'Call My Name' was written and produced by Calvin and appeared on Cheryl's album 'A Million Lights'.

The song caused drama in 2012 when Ora claimed she had been offered it before Cheryl but she turned it down because she didn't ''want to go down the dance route that a lot of other popstars are doing''.

Calvin tweeted: ''For the record, Call my name was never given to Rita Ora to sing... she made that up, don't know why.

''Read it on Wikipedia just then, it's crazy how news stories become facts like that!''