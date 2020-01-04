Calum Best is set to take part in the Urban Summit challenge for children's charity Barnardo's.

The 38-year-old television personality has teamed up with the British non-profit organisation - which works to care for vulnerable children - to take on the Urban Summit challenge, which will see him climb to the top of London's iconic Leadenhall Building, known as the Cheesegrater.

Calum - who is the son of the late football legend George Best - will leap into action alongside other brave participants on February 29 to climb all 1,250 steps of the building, and is encouraging other people to take part too.

In a statement, he said: ''The New Year is all about resolutions and new challenges and I can't think of a better way to kick off 2020 than signing up for Barnardo's Urban Summit.

''I'm really looking forward to the big day and would encourage as many people as possible to register. It's going to be great fun and the money raised goes to such a good cause.''

The Urban Summit sees participants climb the stairs of the skyscraper up to 10 times, which will make the feat the equivalent height of Californian rock face El Capitan.

Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan added: ''We're thrilled Calum is taking on this challenge in support of Barnardo's. This is a unique opportunity to put your fitness to the test while raising money for Barnardo's at the same time.

''We all make resolutions in January that we end up turning our back on midway through the month. By signing up to Urban Summit you'll have a clear goal that will help to keep you on track. The money raised really will make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK so we'd encourage as many people as possible to get involved.

''We wish Calum and everyone who joins in with this challenge the best of luck!''

Upon signing up, competitors will get a Barnardo's running t-shirt and a guide to help them maximise their fundraising.

All entrants will be rewarded with a finishers' medal and photo, and hopeful participants can sign up at www.barnardos.org.uk/stairclimb.