Calum Best ''blames'' his mum for his obsession with tattoos.

The 35-year-old model - who is the son of late soccer star George Best and model Angie Best - admits getting inked is part of his ''lifestyle'' but he doesn't think he'd have got the bug if it weren't for his mother taking him for his first 20 years ago.

He said: ''When I started, I'm going to blame my mum because she took me when I was 15 for my first tattoo.

''She said 'If I take you for your first one, that's it.' She took me for my first one and over the years you realise good artists out here.

''Back then, you just went to anybody for a tattoo, and now you know there's different artists for different styles. It's part of my lifestyle.''

But the reality TV star, who unveiled his entirely inked torso earlier this year, now thinks he's ''done'' with getting tattoos.

He added to BANG Showbiz: ''I think we are done. I think we are close to done. There's no face. I promised my mum no neck and face.''

Calum and Angie are very close and the 'Famously Single' star ''couldn't ask for more'' from his parent.

He gushed: ''She's a great woman, when I was struggling going through a rough time, she was there. I couldn't ask for more.

''We have such a good relationship. My mum raised me in Los Angeles and I came to the UK when I was about 20/21 years old and we didn't see each other for some time.

''So she packed up all of her stuff from America and came to the UK.

''We have always had a great relationship but we are stronger than ever. I love to be with her and I love to spend time with her.''