Calum Best's late father George left him in debt.

The 36-year-old television personality has revealed how his father - legendary soccer star George Best, who passed away at the age of 59 in 2005 - didn't leave him with a fortune, but instead with money to be paid back.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (16.10.17), Calum wrote: ''Feel this was needed today just to put my stamp on it. Literally for as long as I can remember, the assumption, mainly from dudes may I add, is that I come from money. I will say first my life is deffo blessed and I have a name that if done right can help me make a living, saying that, it opens a door but I have to keep it open with relentless hard work and proving myself in a shadow larger than life. My dad was bankrupt twice, I wasn't left with a penny, was actually left with debt (sic)''

And the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star insists he ''grafts hard'' to earn respect and a living.

He added in the post on social media: ''So any dudes thinking I'm a spoilt rich boy, do your research I f***ing graft hard to keep and earn respect and earn a living to pay for myself and my mother where I can. Not coming from adversity? Try coming back to being on top after you question your life when your dad dies from alcoholism at 24 and you're alone with no other family then tell me about my spoiled life. Small minds as f**k. Anyway I'm not top as I HAVE made my life good. (sic)''