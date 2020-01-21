Calum Best is looking at ''alternative'' ways to be a father.

The 38-year-old model thinks he'd be an ''incredible'' dad and he doesn't want to leave it too late to have kids so has been examining options of having a baby outside of being in a relationship.

Speaking to the latest issue of New! magazine, the currently single hunk said: ''I'd be an incredible dad. I have so much love to give. But I'll do it when the time's right. That said, I don't wanna wait too long - I want them soon. I want to be an active, cool dad. I've been thinking about it a lot and if I don't find someone I love and want to have babies with in the next two years, then there are alternatives.''

Asked if he means he'd do it alone, he added: ''Yeah, or I'd do it with someone I wasn't in love with, for sure. I've discussed it with a couple of close female friends. I believe you can bring up a baby even if you're not in a traditional happy family. My main goal would be to fall in love but if it came to it, I'd co-parent with a friend to have a child. I mean, what marriage lasts in this day and age? Close to none.''

If he does go ahead with his idea, Calum insisted he wouldn't be too concerned if the mother of his child then met someone else.

Discussing the possibility, he said: ''Yeah that would be tough, but the point there is, in our day and age, marriages aren't lasting long and it's becoming the norm to have blended families.''

However, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who is the son of late Manchester United soccer legend George Best and former model Angie Best - insisted it isn't something he's looking to explore in the immediate future.

He said: ''I have a very strong paternal instinct but, you know, not yet.''