Calum Best is reportedly dating a model 13 years younger than him.

The 37-year-old television personality - the son of the late George Best - met Hannah Murrell on a cruise which travelled from Barcelona to Corsica, Palma and Ibiza and he was so taken by her that he continued to meet up with her when they got back.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Hannah first caught Calum's eye while they were on a cruise together which stopped in Ibiza.

''They hit it off while partying at Ocean Beach and have since found it easy to keep in touch with Hannah being based not too far away from Calum in Essex.

''Calum isn't the sort of guy to dive straight into a relationship but they are getting to know each other. They have been going on dates and spending time together and have a lot of chemistry.''

And Calum is so convinced that it's the real deal between them that he actually introduced Hannah to his friend Jamie O'Hara at a party last week.

The insider explained: ''He introduced her to Jamie at a party last week because they do really get on and he was touched by how much of an effort she made to get to know one of his friends. It is still very early days as they only met at the beginning of June but she is absolutely stunning and he knows he's lucky to have her.''

However, the new couple certainly set tongues wagging with their touchy-feely behaviour at the party.

The source said: ''There was no denying their closeness as they hit the town last week and appeared inseparable.''

Hannah is Calum's first serious relationship since he split from Playboy model Lindsey Pelas after he was asked to enter the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in 2017.