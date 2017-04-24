Callum Turner is in talks to star in the sequel to 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'.

The 27-year-old actor is rumoured to be added to the list of actors appearing in the 2015 'Harry Potter' spin-off and will play the role of Theseus Scamander - the brother of Eddie Redmayne's character Newt.

Turner's role was announced just days after Jude Law was cast as the younger Albus Dumbledore but not much is known at the moment about who the glue star would play.

Johnny Depp was confirmed at the end of the first movie he will be reprising the role as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Little else is known about the film, which is the second out of five planned movies, but it was revealed it will be based in Paris.

The films follow Magizoologist Newt, who travels the world protecting endangered magical creatures and to document them.

Although dubbed 'Harry Potter' spin-offs, the films are set before the birth of Harry and even before the rise of Lord Voldemort.

According to Movieweb, the sequel may explore Dumbledore's sexuality after author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling teased there is a lot of unpack in the relationship that forms between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

Filming is set to begin this summer with a November 2018 release date but it hasn't been confirmed it other stars from the first film including Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol will be back.

However it has been confirmed Zoe Kravitz is reprising her role as Leta Lestrange and teased in an interview she will have a larger role this time but doesn't know what will happen with the relationship between Newt and her character.