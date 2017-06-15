Calista Flockhart feels ''much older'' than her husband Harrison Ford.

The 52-year-old actress is 22 years younger than her 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' spouse but she admits there are times when she feels she is older than him.

She told Closer Weekly magazine: ''Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humour is everything to me ... The truth is, I sometimes feel very much older than Harrison.''

Meanwhile, Calista previously confessed that she has a lack of knowledge of the 'Star Wars' franchise and says she was left confused when she was told her husband had broke his leg ''on a Millennium Falcon'' during an on-set accident.

She recalled: ''A producer called me and she said, 'Hi Calista, I have some bad news. Harrison has been hurt, he had an accident. He was standing on a Millennium Falcon and the door fell.'

''And I thought that he was on some commercial airline, and the door fell off and he flew out of the airplane. And I called a friend of mine and I said, 'What the hell is the Millennium Falcon? I have never heard of that airline!'''

And Calista admitted she never saw the hit movies when they were first released in cinemas but has done so now.

Asked if she's seen the 'Star Wars' films, she shared: ''I have now. When I was young we lived in a very small town - we didn't have a movie theatre.''

And Harrison feels lucky that his wife still ''supports'' everything he does, even after he got back into the cockpit after he was involved in an airplane accident.

He said: ''My wife still supports me because she knows how much it means to me. Maybe I am stupid, but I haven't changed anything. I still love flying.''