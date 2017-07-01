Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have ended their feud.

The former couple fell out after Caitlyn blasted Kris, 61, in her recent memoir 'The Secrets Of My Life' but they have reportedly decided to bury the hatchet and work on creating a new reality TV show for Caitlyn.

A source told RadarOnline: ''Caitlyn has been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly.

''She knows that Kris could be a huge asset and they both have clauses that they will not slander one another.

''Any inclusion of Kris and her family in the show could be very lucrative for both parties.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West recently admitted the family were hurt by Caitlyn's decision to slam Kris in her memoir but said they would forgive Caitlyn - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - eventually.

She said: ''She'll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. [She] stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away, and I'll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today. I'll never forget that. She'll always be a part of me.

''We're just taking a breather. We'll get it together. We have siblings. It'll work out.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was ''a little shocked'' by the contents of 67-year-old Caitlyn's memoir, but understands that she might just be telling her side of the story.

Kim said: ''[I was] a little shocked [by Caitlyn] putting some things out there that just weren't true or didn't really make sense or were hurtful ... When I feel like at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship and you have to have some respect for it.

''Maybe their stories are different. Maybe their accounts are different. I don't want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing things really differently, it was just a little bit surprising to me.

''I definitely got upset about [the memoir]. In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything. Everything is definitely going to be fine.''