Khloé Kardashian's ''fitness journey'' helped her cope with Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

The 32-year-old reality star is currently starring in her fitness show 'Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian' in which she promotes healthy ways of losing weight to help men and women reinvent themselves both inside and out, and has now admitted that ''taking the steps to be healthy'' helped her overcome the emotions she faced when her step-father - formerly known as Bruce Jenner - decided to undergo gender reassignment.

Writing in a blog post entitled 'Why I'm Thankful for 'Revenge Body', the blonde beauty said: ''My fitness journey was mine alone. I did not realise that taking the steps to be healthy--to gain my strength mentally and physically--would help get me through my divorce, the criticism that I get on a daily basis or my stepdad's transition.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted in the past that she gained weight when her father Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003, and dubbed herself as an ''emotional eater'' in her new blog entry.

She continued: ''I'm an emotional eater. I had to train myself not to turn to a gallon of ice cream or order three pizzas in secrecy and eat them all, like I used to.

''Before, when I felt sad, I didn't talk about how I felt. I would just eat my feelings. You could tell, by my bad skin and because I was losing my hair. I wasn't getting the right nutrients.

''When I started going to the gym, I realised that if I felt frustrated, I could figure it out by working out. I never did it for any other validation. It was all for myself.''

Khloé - who is currently in a relationship with 25-year-old professional basketball player Tristan Thompson - says she decided to start her new reality show in order to help other people who had fallen into a ''dark place''.

She rounded her out her blog post by saying: ''The message of 'Revenge Body' is to discover the reason you started getting into a dark place--and how you really can get out of it.''