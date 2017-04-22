The Kardashians are reportedly planning to air their response to Caitlyn Jenner's '20/20' interview on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Two years after revealing she is transgender in an interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn once again sat down with the journalist for an update on her life and her former wife Kris Jenner and Kris' children are said to be planning to respond on their reality TV show.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Everyone is at some point going to be filming reactions to the Caitlyn special, it just might not all be this weekend.

''It will be something taped for a future storyline for the show.

''They want to film it because they know people want to watch and hear their reactions and what better way to do it than on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.''

Meanwhile, Kris, 61, recently hit out at Caitlyn, 67, for her tell-all book 'The Secrets Of My Life', insisting it is ''all made up''.

Kris - who has daughters Kendall, 21 and Kylie, 19, with Caitlyn - fumed: ''I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole? ''I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s**t. So, I'm done. I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.''