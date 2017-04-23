Caitlyn Jenner did not include the Kardashians in her coming out interview, because she was worried people would think it was a ''publicity stunt to make money''.

The 67-year-old Olympian revealed she is transgender in a televised interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015 and although most of her children with her three ex-wives were interviewed, her step-children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, were not, as she didn't want people to think her revelation was a publicity stunt.

In an extract of her new book 'The Secrets Of My Life', published in YOU magazine, Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - writes: ''Several of the Jenner children were interviewed during the show, as were my mother and sister. The Kardashian side feels slighted by their noticeable absence. They are right to feel this way. They were slighted on purpose because of the research showing that any time a Kardashian is on television, many people think it is a publicity stunt to make money.

''I love my kids and the last thing on earth I want is for them to somehow think I am rejecting them. But I needed to build a wall and distance myself for this interview. It was too important. After all the time it has taken to get me to this point, I needed to make it clear that this was real, my life, and not some publicity stunt. I couldn't afford to add fuel to the rumour that I was doing it for the money. I had just one chance. This had to be about me and only me. If I screwed up then at least it would be on my own terms.''

Caitlyn also revealed that some of her children wanted her to ''tone down'' the Vanity Fair photoshoot, in which she made her debut as a woman with an image of herself in a bustier.

She wrote: ''Everybody has advice about what I should wear for the Vanity Fair photo shoot. The older Jenner children want me to tone it down - elegant but not too flashy or revealing. Their intentions are good: they want me to set the right tone of womanhood as they define it. They are also sincerely worried that the more glam I try to be, the more I will feed accusations of exploitation. They are trying to protect me. But their vision of womanhood is not my vision of womanhood. The most resonant advice comes from Kim, who, as she points out, doesn't simply know fashion but is fashion: 'You gotta rock it.'''