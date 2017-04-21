Caitlyn Jenner doesn't think she'll date again.

The 67-year-old reality star - who has been married three times - admitted she hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since transitioning in 2015 and though she is open to dating either gender, so long as they are a ''nice person'' but doesn't think that will ever happen.

She admitted: ''I don't see dating really in my future. I've not been approached, I've never been out on a date.''

But the 'I Am Cait' star is content to have a number of close friends and her six children in her life.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for a new '20/20' interview, she said: ''I just have a lot of friends. My life revolves around my kids and they'll be in my life until the day I die.''

Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce - has found ''peace'' since transitioning and couldn't be happier with her new life.

Diane opened the interview with the same question she asked the star two years ago and said: ''Let me start with the same question - Caitlyn Jenner is...''

Her guest replied: ''Happy. Peaceful. Peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me.''

Asked if she ever doubted her decision, she added: ''Never. Never had a doubt. I did the right thing.''

And asked if she missed her former life, she replied: ''Not even close.''

The former Olympian recently admitted she doesn't expect to have sex again.

Writing in her new book 'The Secrets of My Life', she shared: ''A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who was previously married to Kris Jenner, Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner - claims getting steamy in the bedroom is ''beyond the bottom'' of her list of important things to do with her life.

She explained: ''Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time.''