Caitlyn Jenner hasn't been on a date since her transition and doesn't know if she ever will again.
Caitlyn Jenner doesn't think she'll date again.
The 67-year-old reality star - who has been married three times - admitted she hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since transitioning in 2015 and though she is open to dating either gender, so long as they are a ''nice person'' but doesn't think that will ever happen.
She admitted: ''I don't see dating really in my future. I've not been approached, I've never been out on a date.''
But the 'I Am Cait' star is content to have a number of close friends and her six children in her life.
Speaking to Diane Sawyer for a new '20/20' interview, she said: ''I just have a lot of friends. My life revolves around my kids and they'll be in my life until the day I die.''
Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce - has found ''peace'' since transitioning and couldn't be happier with her new life.
Diane opened the interview with the same question she asked the star two years ago and said: ''Let me start with the same question - Caitlyn Jenner is...''
Her guest replied: ''Happy. Peaceful. Peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me.''
Asked if she ever doubted her decision, she added: ''Never. Never had a doubt. I did the right thing.''
And asked if she missed her former life, she replied: ''Not even close.''
The former Olympian recently admitted she doesn't expect to have sex again.
Writing in her new book 'The Secrets of My Life', she shared: ''A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.''
And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who was previously married to Kris Jenner, Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner - claims getting steamy in the bedroom is ''beyond the bottom'' of her list of important things to do with her life.
She explained: ''Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time.''
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
An attempt to do for hair stylists what "This Is Spinal Tap" did for heavy...