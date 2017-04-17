Caitlyn Jenner will never have sex with a woman again.

The 67-year-old American television personality - who was known as Bruce Jenner before she underwent her gender transition - has admitted she thinks about having a ''future female companion'' but has no plans to be involved intimately with one in the near future after she recently had gender reassignment surgery.

Speaking about her thoughts on a potential romance in her second tell-all book 'The Secrets of My Life', which has been obtained by Radar Online, she wrote: ''A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who was previously married to Kris Jenner, Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner - claims getting steamy in the bedroom is ''beyond the bottom'' of her list of important things to do with her life.

She explained: ''Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time.''

And while Caitlyn has ''never'' felt like enjoying a night of a passion with a male in the past, she is considering changing her ways.

The former Olympian previously said: ''I never had the inclination ... Maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.''

And the reality star has revealed she feels ''wonderful'' and ''liberated'' after having surgery earlier this year.

Caitlyn said: ''The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.

''So why even consider it? Because it's just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods.

''I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.

''I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life.''

'The Secrets of My Life' will be released on April 25.