Caitlyn Jenner signed up to 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' because she's sick of the US.
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly desperate to get away from the US.
The 70-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - reportedly jumped at the chance to compete in Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', which is filmed in Australia, because she's sick of all the judgemental people in the States.
Caitlyn's former nanny Pam Behan, who looked after her children for five years, told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think it's a coincidence that she is going on a UK show. I think she is tired of the United States.
''There's a lot of judgmental people here. If she had been asked to do a show like that in the United States, I don't see her accepting that.''
Caitlyn is reportedly being paid £500,000 to take part in the forthcoming series of the creepy-crawly show and bosses are hoping that the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will talk about her relationship with Kris Jenner, who she divorced in 2015 after 24 years of marriage, on camera.
They will also no doubt be encouraging Caitlyn to talk about her famous daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, as well as her step-daughters Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, while she's lounging around the camp with fellow British celebrities.
Caitlyn is now dating Sophia Hutchins, 23, and, although she initially denied her relationship with the 'I Am Cait' star, she confirmed it on social media recently.
She said: ''I have chosen to be very intentional about the people I surround myself with. Surround yourself with those that inspire, those that are beautiful, those that are genuine, those that empower you, and those that choose love. I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have. I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special! (sic)''
