Caitlyn Jenner was allegedly verbally abused after the 2017 NatWest LGBT Awards in London on Friday (12.05.17).

The 67-year-old television personality - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - made an appearance at the award ceremony where she was handed the Loud and Proud award, but the night soon turned sour after she was allegedly harassed upon leaving the event.

A source claimed: ''Caitlyn had an amazing night and when she won her award the room went crazy. She'd had such a wonderful time but as she went to leave the whole atmosphere changed. Someone shouted to her, 'Oi, Bruce, get your d**k' out. Then someone else threw something at her. It was horrible.''

Police were reportedly called to the scene, and whilst insiders claim no arrests have yet been made, it is believed that investigations into the alleged incident are still ongoing.

An eyewitness told The Sun Online: ''Caitlyn kept her cool though and walked to her limo with her head down and security bundled her into the car but she looked terrified.''

The news comes after it was reported last week that the 'I Am Cait' star - who came out as transgender in 2015 - was due to make a ''massive'' appearance at the event, which was also attended by Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, television personality Katie Price, and singer Alesha Dixon.

A source said previously: ''Caitlyn is a significant figure to the trans community all over the world so her attendance at the British LGBT Awards is massive.

''The organisers have pulled out all the stops to get her there and she's not the only big star they've got.

''Prince William is nominated for the straight ally award so there could be a right royal red carpet on Friday.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also hit the red carpet alongside leading British LGBT stars such as talk show host Graham Norton, former 'Great British Bake Off' presenter Sue Perkins, and former 'Britain's Got Talent' contestant Calum Scott.

Co-founder of the British LGBT Awards, Sarah Garrett MBE said before the event: ''The celebrity guest list shows the level of support from famous faces for the on-going issues faced by the LGBT community. We're looking forward to a fantastic night.''