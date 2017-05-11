Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner should write her own autobiography.

The 67-year-old celebrity is ''disappointed'' her ex-wife has slammed her new memoir 'The Secrets of My Life' on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', insisting the tome features ''made up'' claims, but the 'I Am Cait' star - who was known as Bruce during her marriage to Kris - insists she has simply presented her own version of events and would like to see her former spouse do the same.

However, Caitlyn insists any book written by Kris wouldn't be as ''juicy'' as her own writing.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''She's saying [things] on a reality show that has a lot of drama in it. I guess it's real in her heart. It's disappointing. I say so many nice things about her in the book. I wish she hadn't gone there. She called it made up - no, it isn't.

''Even when Kris and I were going in our separate directions four years ago, I never thought I would be able to transition. She can go write her own book. Maybe that'll happen - but it wouldn't be as juicy as mine.''

Caitlyn - who has six children from three relationships and is stepparent to Kris' three daughters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, and son Rob - admits her entire life up until she transitioned was just a ''distraction'' away from her true feelings.

Asked why she waited until she was 65 to transition, the former Olympic decathlete said: ''For a good reason - I had a lot of living to do. I'd say I had a lot of distractions in my life, where I just ran from my feelings. I guess a good distraction would be going out and winning the Olympics. But then all of a sudden, at the age of 26, I won the Games and retired that night. I remember the next morning, looking in the mirror - no clothes on, gold medal round my neck - and going, oh my God, what do I do now? I got into work, I got into family, I love being a parent, I love carpool, giving them advice, and I'm so proud of them now they've all done so extremely well. But all of that was a distraction from myself. The 80s were by far my worst years.''