Caitlyn Jenner is set to make a ''massive'' appearance at the NatWest British LGBT Awards on Friday (12.05.17).

The 67-year-old reality star - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - will make the trip to London for the ceremony, in what will be her first UK appearance since undergoing gender reassignment surgery in January.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Caitlyn is a significant figure to the trans community all over the world so her attendance at the British LGBT Awards is massive.

''The organisers have pulled out all the stops to get her there and she's not the only big star they've got.

''Prince William is nominated for the straight ally award so there could be a right royal red carpet on Friday.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will be hitting the red carpet alongside leading British LGBT stars such as talk show host Graham Norton, former 'Great British Bake Off' presenter Sue Perkins, and former 'Britain's Got Talent' contestant Calum Scott.

Co-founder of the British LGBT Awards, Sarah Garrett MBE said: ''The celebrity guest list shows the level of support from famous faces for the on-going issues faced by the LGBT community. We're looking forward to a fantastic night.''

Despite her scheduled appearance at the event, Caitlyn is not nominated for any awards, and will instead just be attending in support of the nominees.

Musican Lady Gaga - who identifies as bisexual and has long been a supporter of LGBT rights - has landed herself a nomination for LGBT Celebrity of the Year, and will battle it ou against Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander - whose band are also nominated for Music Artist of the Year - as well as model Cara Delevingne, actress Laverne Cox and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.

Elsewhere, British royal Prince William will go head-to-head against the likes of TV presenter James Corden, musician Ariana Grande, actress Emma Watson, and author J.K. Rowling in the Celebrity Straight Ally category, which praises stars for their support toward the LGBT community, despite not being a member themselves.

The ceremony will also pay tribute to the late George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16).