Caitlyn Jenner's ''go-to stylists'' are her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The 69-year-old star praised the ''amazing'' sense of fashion her two youngest children have and she's always happy to listen to their opinion on her outfits, even if they don't tell her what she wants to hear.

Speaking at Sir Elton John's Oscars party last month, she told Closer magazine: ''The girls have amazing style and while they obviously dress a lot younger than I do, they know what suits me and always give me their opinions on what looks good - and what I should never step out of the house in.

''They helped me pick this out months ago. They're my go-to stylists.''

Caitlyn also looks to her rumoured girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, 22, for style advice.

She added: ''Sophia's got a great sense of style so it helps having some great fashion influences around me.''

The former Olympian - who has son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with first wife Chrystie Crownover, sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with former spouse Linda Thompson, and Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner - recently spoke of how proud she is of all her kids.

She said: ''My relationship is good with them. Everyone is busy. Of course you want to be with every one of them everyday, because that's what you did your entire life. Kylie's busy, Kendall's all over the world, but my relationship is still good with all of them.

''Same with the Jenner side - actually, lately, I have probably been a lot closer to the Jenner side: my son Brandon, Brody, all those kids. My daughter Casey, we've been really close the last year. She's got three kids.''