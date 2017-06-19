Caitlyn Jenner spent Father's Day with her children Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Despite the family friction caused by Caitlyn's memoir, the 67-year-old reality star met up with her daughters at the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance car show in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (18.06.17).

Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, she wrote: ''Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.''

At the car show, Caitlyn won the Most Fashionable Car award for her classic Austin-Healey Sprite convertible and shared a picture of her new puppy Bertha on top of the Batmobile.

Posting a picture to the photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''With the passing of the legendary Adam West- Bertha decided to take the Batmobile for a spin in his remembrance. (sic)''

Kylie also shared a picture of the day with her 95 million Instagram followers, captioning it: ''daddy's day (sic)''

It comes after a source claimed Kendall and Kylie are ''really struggling'' without their father in their lives after the family drama.

The insider said: ''Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn. It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day.

''Kylie has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it's made it very difficult. With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie. She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family.''