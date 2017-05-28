Caitlyn Jenner doesn't see herself doing 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' anymore.

The 'I Am Cait' star appeared on the E! show many times since its inception but after a big fall out with her ex-wife Kris Jenner and Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian West, she doesn't see herself appearing on the reality show again.

She said: ''As of right now, I don't see myself doing that show anymore ...

''The show had nothing to do with [my transition]. I was struggling with this stuff way before that show.''

And in a candid interview, the 67-year-old star also opened up about her sex life, admitting she has ''no appetite for'' sex at the moment and wasn't ''entirely comfortable'' making love to Kris.

She added to The Sunday Times magazine: ''[Sex is about] giving, and while I believe I am better now, I have never been good at it.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn recently revealed she hasn't spoken to Kim ''in a long time''.

She explained: ''I love Kim, I think she's a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world ...

''There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that.''

It comes after Kim admitted she doesn't ''respect the character'' Caitlyn is now showing.

Kim said: ''That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now ... like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people I just think it's not tasteful.''