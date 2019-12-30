Caitlyn Jenner's time in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle has helped her to ''put her life into perspective''.

The 'I Am Cait' star appeared on the UK version of the jungle show, coming in fifth place earlier this month and admits it gave her a lot of time to ''reflect on things'' and realise how happy she is.

She said: 'Whether I'm in a relationship or not in a relationship, I see myself as being very happy in the future, so what that might lead to, I don't know. Going into the jungle was an opportunity to reflect on things, clear my head and put life in perspective. I'm glad I did it as it made me realise I'm very happy with where my life is right now.''

The 70-year-old television personality admits she had a particularly difficult time on her first night in the jungle as she was thinking about all the difficult times she had had over the past five years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, she shared: ''I was thinking about the last five years and everything I've been through, which is a lot. Two weeks before, I'd turned 70, which is traumatic for anyone. I was thinking, 'Oh my God, how did I ever get here? It seems like a couple of weeks ago, I was 30 ... Plus, you're cut off from your family and friends ... So, I started crying and getting upset with myself and then I thought, 'This is just another show. Suck it up. Get up every morning and do the best you can and eventually you'll get out of here.'''