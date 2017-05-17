Caitlyn Jenner's mother needed ''a month'' to come to terms with her decision to transition into a woman.

The 67-year-old American star was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medal winning athlete, prior to her undergoing gender reassignment surgery, and the television personality has revealed her parent Esther couldn't come to terms with Caitlyn's change for weeks and ''blamed'' herself and her mothering skills for the decision.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (17.05.17), the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''Every mother goes, 'Oh my god, what did I do wrong?' It took me a month to get her over that.''

And Caitlyn has revealed she would regularly ''crack jokes'' to her mother on the phone to make her realise she is still the ''same person'' inside.

Caitlyn added: ''[She dealt with it] By me calling her up and cracking jokes and realising I'm the same person. Your womanhood is in your head and your soul about who you are and so the surgery really doesn't make that much difference.''

And the television personality is curious as to how her late father, William, would have reacted to her transition because he ''obviously loved'' the Olympic decathlon champion Bruce and was ''very proud'' of his child and what he had achieved.

Caitlyn - who has children Kylie Jenner, 19, Kendall Jenner, 21, with his third wife Kris Jenner and Brody Jenner, 33, and Brandon Jenner, 35, with former spouse Linda Thompson, as well as Cassandra Marino, 36, and Burt Jenner, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover - said: ''Every mother thinks they can see everything. My dad, I always wonder how he would have been with this. He obviously loved Bruce. He was very proud of Bruce. I was proud of Bruce. Bruce did a lot of good things. Raised a wonderful family, ten children, that's a tremendous accomplishment.

''I think at first when my dad, if he was around and I told him my story and who I really was, I think my dad would have gone, 'What? No, I can't grasp this, I can't wrap my head around it.' It's that generation. But I really think as time went on and my dad became more aware of the issues that my community, that I live in now, have to deal with, and about making a change in the world, the world's thinking and bringing understanding to this very marginalised community, I think my dad would be very proud of that.''