Caitlyn Jenner's mother has lashed out at Kris Jenner and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Caitlyn, 70 - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - and Kris, 64, split in 2013 and Caitlyn's mother Esther is not a fan of Kris or the reality TV show that propelled their family to fame.

Esther - who is supportive of Caitlyn's transition but sometimes uses the incorrect pronouns when discussing the star - told DailyMail.com: ''She [Kris] made him look like a milk-toast man! I wasn't fond of that show, there was no plot, and why it was such a hit I'll never know, and I guess it still is.

''When your child becomes, oh golly, world famous, it's very difficult for a mother to put them in that category, he's not a celebrity to me, he's my kid. It's just very difficult, but I'm no different than any other mother, I love my kids.''

Esther also called for people to respect Caitlyn's transition, explaining: ''It's nothing she asked for, it's a condition and it starts in the mother's womb.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Kris was ''scared'' Caitlyn will spill all her family secrets on Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.'

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' matriarch warned the former Olympian that she will be watching the show closely while she's taking part on it to make sure she doesn't say anything that could ruin her daughters' careers.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Ever since Kris found out about Caitlyn's massive fee she's getting paid for the jungle, she's been concerned Caitlyn is being paid to spill secrets about the family. Kris doesn't care what Caitlyn says about her or their marriage - after all, she had her book and her TV show - but she's scared and horrified about Caitlyn damaging Kim or Kylie's brands by telling campmates about their off-screen private lives. Before Caitlyn left for Australia, she wished her good luck - and let her know she'd be watching to see what she says.

''She's worried that Caitlyn will get into a confrontation and have a row - then talk about how awful her life married into the Kardashian family was for sympathy.''