Caitlyn Jenner says all her children were ''very accepting'' of her transition.

The 69-year-old reality star was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before she publicly came out as transgender in 2015, and has said that explaining the situation to her 10 children was easier than she expected it to be, as they were all very willing to accept her for who she is.

She said: ''I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn't want them to gang up on me. I thought I'd do it one at a time. We opened up this conversation with my kids. And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.''

Caitlyn has son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with former spouse Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with third wife Kris Jenner.

She also helped raise Kris' four children from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

But although her children were quick to accept her, Caitlyn did admit she would have mixed feelings if one of her brood came out as transgender.

She said: ''Somebody in an interview said, 'Well, what if Kendall said she was trans and wanted to transition into a male?' I went, 'Ah, ah, ah!' As a parent I was like in shock. 'Are you kidding me? My little Kendall, she's the highest-paid model in the world. She's gorgeous.' And it really kind of set me back, you know? And me, being in this position, I was like, shocked by my response.''

Caitlyn insists that despite finding it ''tough'' to watch one of her own children transition, she would ''never stop'' them from being who they are.

Speaking to GIBLIB in honour of Pride Month, she said: ''I would never stop her. I would do everything in, I'm her parent. I would never stop her from doing it. I would have long conversations with it. I think this is a tough road. But, yeah, I would probably, it would be really tough on me, yeah. Yeah, it would be tough. So I understand from a parent's standpoint.''