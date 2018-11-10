Caitlyn Jenner's home has been spared from the Californian wildfires - after it was reported to have burned down earlier this week.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - was believed to have lost her Malibu hills home to the blazing Woolsey fire that tore through the area on Friday (09.11.18), but it has now been reported that the property managed to avoid structural damage.

According to new aerial pictures snapped on Saturday (10.11.18) morning and obtained by TMZ, small hot spots are still smouldering outside the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home, but the mansion itself is still intact and free from damage.

On Friday, Caitlyn and her close friend Sophia Hutchins posted videos on their Instagram stories which confirmed they were safe, but at the time Caitlyn said she was unsure on the state of her home.

She said: ''Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we're safe. Don't know if the house made it or not, it's still up in the air.''

Caitlyn also confirmed that her pet dogs are safe too, as she showed them playing around in a swimming pool behind her.

She added: ''[They're] having a good day - I don't think we're having that good of day.''

Sophia, 22, also took to her own Instagram story to share a video in which she stated they were both safe and well.

She said: ''I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters. We are safe.''

Several stars, including Caitlyn's former step-daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian were also forced out of their homes around the Malibu and Calabasas areas, as the fire continues to spread.

Kim - who has North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old daughter Chicago with her 'All Day' rapper husband Kanye West - took to Instagram to share the scenes from the blaze as she landed, and revealed she and her family had just an hour to pick up a few of their belongings before leaving.

She wrote: ''Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. Pray everyone is safe.''

She then updated fans, letting them know she was having to leave her home, writing: ''They're evacuating everyone now from all of our homes.''

The 38-year-old reality star then praised the fire services, adding: ''Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!! (sic)''