Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home has allegedly been caught in the Californian wildfires.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - was among the people evacuated from their homes in Southern California this week as the Woolsey fire continues to burn out of control, and it has now been claimed her Malibu hills home has gone up in flames.

According to TMZ, the home - which Caitlyn has lived in since 2015 - sits on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area, and was caught by the wildfire on Friday (09.11.18) as the blaze tore through the area.

Caitlyn was evacuated from the property earlier this week as part of a mandatory evacuation of the Malibu area, which also saw her former daughters-in-law Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all forced out of their homes.

Kim - who has North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old daughter Chicago with her 'All Day' rapper husband Kanye West - took to Instagram to share the scenes from the blaze as she landed, and revealed she and her family had just an hour to pick up a few of their belongings before leaving.

She wrote: ''Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. Pray everyone is safe.''

She then updated fans, letting them know she was having to leave her home, writing: ''They're evacuating everyone now from all of our homes.''

The 38-year-old reality star then praised the fire services, adding: ''Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!! (sic)''

And 34-year-old Khloe - who evacuated with her daughter True, six months, her brother Rob Kardashian, 31, and his daughter Dream, 23 months - said she was struggling to sleep amid her worries about the raging fires.

She tweeted: ''I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us

''I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires (sic)''