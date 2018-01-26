Caitlyn Jenner will pay out $800,000 as a settlement after the fatal car crash that took place in 2015.

The 'I Am Cait' star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - is reportedly set to pay out the hefty amount after she was involved in a car crash two years ago on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Peter Wolf-Millesi's Hummer struck a Lexus, which was pushed into approaching traffic after being rear-ended by Caitlyn's car. The driver of the Lexus passed away.

Court documents obtained by The Blast show that Elga Maurer, 73, who suffered a fractured neck, is set to receive $500,000 whilst Peter and Lea Wolf-Millesi will receive $100,000 for each of them and one of the kids will get $50,000. One of the children, who was just four weeks old at the time of the crash, will receive $50,000 too.

It is believed the insurance will go some way to paying the settlement. Caitlyn is also set to hand out $250,000 in attorneys fees.

Caitlyn had previously paid money to the stepchildren of the Lexus driver as well as a woman who was driving a Prius that she hit too.

Back in September 2015, about six months or so after the accident, Caitlyn said she remembered ''very little'' about the fatal accident.

She shared: ''I remember it very little, I remember it happening and that's about it ... A tragedy like this, you'll never get over it. You just learn to live with it the best you possibly can ... I was under the speed limit, I was going 46 in a 50 - my air bag didn't even go off.''