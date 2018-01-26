Caitlyn Jenner will reportedly pay out $800,000 as a settlement after the fatal car crash that took place on the Pacific Coast Highway in 2015.
Caitlyn Jenner will pay out $800,000 as a settlement after the fatal car crash that took place in 2015.
The 'I Am Cait' star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - is reportedly set to pay out the hefty amount after she was involved in a car crash two years ago on the Pacific Coast Highway.
Peter Wolf-Millesi's Hummer struck a Lexus, which was pushed into approaching traffic after being rear-ended by Caitlyn's car. The driver of the Lexus passed away.
Court documents obtained by The Blast show that Elga Maurer, 73, who suffered a fractured neck, is set to receive $500,000 whilst Peter and Lea Wolf-Millesi will receive $100,000 for each of them and one of the kids will get $50,000. One of the children, who was just four weeks old at the time of the crash, will receive $50,000 too.
It is believed the insurance will go some way to paying the settlement. Caitlyn is also set to hand out $250,000 in attorneys fees.
Caitlyn had previously paid money to the stepchildren of the Lexus driver as well as a woman who was driving a Prius that she hit too.
Back in September 2015, about six months or so after the accident, Caitlyn said she remembered ''very little'' about the fatal accident.
She shared: ''I remember it very little, I remember it happening and that's about it ... A tragedy like this, you'll never get over it. You just learn to live with it the best you possibly can ... I was under the speed limit, I was going 46 in a 50 - my air bag didn't even go off.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
An attempt to do for hair stylists what "This Is Spinal Tap" did for heavy...