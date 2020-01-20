Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian West plans to open her own law firm and employ legally-trained former inmates.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently turned her attention towards criminal justice work and is studying to become a lawyer, following in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps.

Caitlyn - who was formerly known as Bruce before undergoing gender reassignment, and was married to Kim's mom Kris Jenner until 2014 - has revealed his stepdaughter's goal to launch her own legal practice which will focus on prison reform once she's completed her lengthy studies, which she is doing part-time from home.

Caitlyn told the latest issue of OK! Magazine: ''Kim told me she wants to start her own law firm and work on prison reform and try to hire as many former inmates [who've studied law], to help the prison system.

''Kim told me she wants to start her own law firm and work on prison reform and try to hire as many former inmates [who've studied law], to help the prison system.''

Kim - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, with husband Kanye West - recently admitted she's found her true calling in life.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was asked if she has found her calling working with criminal justice reform, to which she replied: ''I do, I really do. I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them.''

The brunette beauty admitted her new career has been surreal at times, though she's enjoyed the ''fun journey''.

Asked if she's ever surprised by the work she's now doing, Kim added: ''I am sometimes. But I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand.

''I love talking about it with everyone around me when there's a case going on.

''I mean, even our group chats about different cases that go on, my conversations are different. I've literally had to change my number, and just say, 'I gotta focus for four years, all my friends, guys I'll be back in four years. Let me just really focus.'

''I found my interests have changed, everything really just shifted, and it's been a fun journey.''

Kim's father, Robert worked as an attorney before he passed away in 2003.

And the KKW Beauty owner has developed even more respect for her dad's work following her own experience of the criminal justice system.

She said: ''There are times when I can be frustrated, up studying really late and wonder how he did it.

''Having four kids ... [he] must have been going through some of the same things that I have gone through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know that he would be so, so proud.''