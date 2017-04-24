Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner has made a ''drama'' out of her new memoir.

The 67-year-old reality star was shown a clip from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in which her ex-wife said she was ''done'' with the former Olympian over claims she made in 'The Secrets of My Life' and because she felt her former spouse - who was previously known as Bruce - had made her out to be a ''bitch''.

In response, Caitlyn admitted she rarely ever watches the show any more and she was only telling her own ''truth'' in the tome.

After seeing the clip on 'Good Morning America', Caitlyn said: ''Well, I didn't see it last night. Thanks for showing that! I missed it last night. Actually, I don't watch the show very often.

''First of all, I think the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective. And obviously when you do a book there are different opinions. I have a lot of friends -- know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation. Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama, but I'm just kind of sorry that she went down that road. But she's a good person and we have had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.''

The 'I Am Cait' star - who has six children from her three marriages and is also step-parent to Kris' kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob - is thankful for the support of her family since she transitioned in 2015 but admits she no longer sees them as often as she used to, though she insists it is simply because their lives are busy.

She admitted: ''When you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great.

''Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship

''But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids.''From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business. All of them have gone out, have kids. I've got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much as any parent feels the exact same way.''