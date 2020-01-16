Caitlyn Jenner relies on her famous family for fashion tips.

The 'I Am Cait' star credits her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West and her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for helping her with fashion and encourage a ''simple'' look.

She said: ''I remember talking to Kim [Kardashian, the daughter of her ex-wife Kris Kardashian] once about fashion and she looked at me and said, 'Well, I am fashion.' She is totally right! She has been good for tips, and [Jenner's daughters] Kendall and Kylie watch me closely, too, because I'm their dad. When I'm with them, I try to do things that are not too flashy.

''My life today is so simple - I just get up in the morning and be myself all day. There is no more going to places with two sets of luggage.''

And the 70-year-old sports star and television personality admits one of her ''toughest'' fashion choices was the bustier she wore on her Vanity Fair cover when she announced she had transitioned, after previously being known as Bruce Jenner.

Speaking about the daring outfit she wore on the cover, she added to The Guardian newspaper: ''The one fashion thing that was tough was when I wore a bustier for the Vanity Fair cover shoot [when she revealed her identity as a trans woman]. Some of the family members, especially the guys, were like: why did you have to do that?

''There were other, more conservative, pictures that ran inside, but I had been sneaking around, hassled by paparazzi for years and years. When that cover came out, it was like, 'All right, all you people who have been criticising me, there you go. Take that.'''