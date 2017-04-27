Caitlyn Jenner has praised her ex-wife Kris Jenner for her interior design skills.

The 67-year-old former Olympian - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - divorced from television personality Kris in 2015 after she began her transition, and whilst the pair have been regularly at loggerheads since the break up, Caitlyn says she gives Kris ''a lot of credit'' for decorating their Malibu home.

She said: ''The day we took it, on June 1 at 8 am, she said I could not come over until that night. I came over and the completely empty house was fully furnished, every TV was working. She's so well organised. I give her a lot of credit.

''The dryer even worked. She bought all new stuff. She has very good taste. She worked a deal with Restoration Hardware. It was a very nice thought of hers. I appreciate that.''

And the former 'I Am Cait' star also admits she ''hit it off from day one'' with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' momager.

She added during an interview at the 92nd Street Y community centre in New York City: ''We hit it off from day one. I was honest with her. I'm sure I downplayed it. But I was honest with her. When I married, her, I never thought ... even when we went our separate directions, I never thought I'd be able to transition.''

Caitlyn's kind words toward the 61-year-old reality star come as the pair were recently embroiled in a feud surrounding Caitlyn's memoir 'The Secrets of My Life', in which she opens up about their relationship.

Kris said after reading an advanced copy of the book: ''I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time.

''None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?''

The book reportedly claims Kris ''knew'' about Caitlyn's struggle with her identity before their relationship became physical, but Kris insisted she was told she wouldn't understand when she asked about the subject.

She added: ''I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand.' And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'''

And Kris also slammed Caitlyn for not ''giving a s**t'', and said she was ''angry and disappointed'' with the star.

She said: ''I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s**t. So, I'm done. I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.''