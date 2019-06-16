Caitlyn Jenner seemingly snubbed Tristan Thompson as she paid tribute to the dads in her life on Father's Day (16.06.19).

The former Olympic athlete posted a sweet message about her late father William and her own sons Burt and Brandon - as well as the men in her extended family - but her followers quickly noticed that Khloe Kardashian's former flame - with whom she shares 14-month-old daughter True - wasn't included.

Alongside a series of snaps, she wrote: ''To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day!

''Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!''

Caitlyn mentioned her former stepson Rob Kardashian - who has daughter Dream, two, with ex Blac Chyna - and Kim Kardashian West's husband Kanye, who has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and newborn baby Psalm.

Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott welcome their first child Stormi into the world four months ago, and he was acknowledged alongside Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign.

The apparent snub comes after Khloe hit back at claims she began a relationship with now-ex boyfriend Tristan whilst he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince.

She wrote on her Instagram story: ''I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

''My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

''After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

''He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

''He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)''.