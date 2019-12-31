Caitlyn Jenner says her gender transition was not responsible for her divorce from Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn, 70 - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - split from Kris in 2013 after 23 years of marriage and less than a year after their break-up, Caitlyn underwent her transition from male to female.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''When Kris and I separated, it wasn't because of trans issues. It was for a million other reasons. Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time.

''We built an amazing family. But circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong.

''Our relationship didn't work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up. There was no animosity.''

Caitlyn also revealed she has no regrets about waiting until she was 65 to transition because she is proud of the life she lived as Bruce and the things Bruce achieved.

She explained: ''I took a long time to figure it out, which is fine. I have no regrets about playing Bruce for 65 years. He was a good guy -- he did a lot of amazing things and raised a wonderful family.''

However, Caitlyn doesn't know how she feels about embarking on a new relationship.

She said: ''Whether I'm in a relationship or not in a relationship, I see myself as being very happy in the future, so what that might lead to, I don't know.''

And while Caitlyn admitted her relationship with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian has been strained in recent years, she insisted all of her children have accepted her transition.

She said: ''I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah. I don't think there's one of them that's not good with it. They're all very open-minded children.''