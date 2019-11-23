Caitlyn Jenner is on ''great terms'' with Kris Jenner, despite her mother lashing out at Kris and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Caitlyn's mother Esther recently slammed Kris - whom Caitlyn was married to from 1991 to 2015, when she was known as Bruce Jenner - as she said she isn't a fan of the 64-year-old momager or the reality show that propelled their family to fame.

And now, a representative for 70-year-old Caitlyn - who came out as transgender in 2015, and underwent gender reassignment in 2017 - has insisted she ''adamantly denies'' the comments made by her mother.

In a statement, the rep said: ''Caitlyn's team adamantly denies her mother's statements as they do not represent Caitlyn's sentiments or feelings towards the show or Kris Jenner. Caitlyn has time and time again said that the show is the best thing that has happened to their family, and is on great terms with Kris. Her team was shocked - and never consulted - to hear of Esther speaking to press.''

Esther - who is supportive of Caitlyn's transition but sometimes uses the incorrect pronouns when discussing the star - said earlier this week she isn't ''fond'' of Kris or 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The 93 year old said: ''She [Kris] made him look like a milk-toast man! I wasn't fond of that show, there was no plot, and why it was such a hit I'll never know, and I guess it still is.

''When your child becomes, oh golly, world famous, it's very difficult for a mother to put them in that category, he's not a celebrity to me, he's my kid. It's just very difficult, but I'm no different than any other mother, I love my kids.''

Caitlyn and Kris - who have daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner together - haven't always seen eye to eye, with Caitlyn famously slamming the Kardashian family in her 2017 book 'The Secrets of My Life'.

But the pair have seemingly buried the hatchet over the years, with Caitlyn also patching up her relationship with her former step-daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as former step-son Rob Kardashian.