Caitlyn Jenner doesn't think she'll find love again.

The 68-year-old reality star - who was married to Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner when she was still known as Bruce Jenner before her gender transition - insists she is too busy with her work and family to go out looking for a new relationship.

Asked if she was ready for another romance, she said: ''Life is very busy.

''I've had three marriages, ten children, I've got 12 or 13 grandchildren... so I don't think I ever would, no. I don't see it in my future.''

The former Olympian refused to answer host Piers Morgan's questions about her current sex life.

Speaking on his 'Life Stories' programme, she said: ''You're going too far, and it's none of your business!''

Despite transitioning over two years ago, the 'I Am Cait' star feels there is still a part of her old self within her.

She said: ''Oh he's still around. I still race cars, still fly airplanes. My golf game is good. I can still hit the ball along, and I'm thankful Bruce is still around for that!''

She then joked: ''I do a lot of the things Bruce used to do... I just look a lot better doing it.''

While Caitlyn is still ''proud'' of her Olympics success, she admitted she used to worry it meant she would be ''stuck'' as her former self.

She said: ''I am very proud of what I accomplished but for me I was thinking, 'Oh God I've created this character of Olympic champion... am I stuck with him for the rest of my life now? Will I ever have the opportunity to be myself?''