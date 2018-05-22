Caitlyn Jenner finds it ''tough'' maintaining a relationship with her children.

The 'I Am Cait' star says her children - Burt, 39, Casey, 37, Brandon, 36, Brody, 34, Kendall, 22 and Kylie, 20 - have all ''moved on'' but she hopes her family is still ''going to be there'' for her.

She said: ''I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on. We're just human beings; we're going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it's all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.''

And the 68-year-old television personality has a new outlook on life since undergoing her gender transition.

She added to Broadly: ''I thought about that [death] a lot over the years. And it would shock everybody. Screw 'em. [Now] I hope when I get up there to the pearly gates, God looks down and says, 'You did a good damn job, you won the Games, raised wonderful children, and you know, you made a difference in the world. Yeah, come on in.' That's the way I want to go.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously confessed she didn't tell the Kardashian family she was having gender confirmation surgery because she didn't ''trust'' them.

She admitted: ''I didn't tell anybody [about the surgery]. It's none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn't want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn't trust them.''